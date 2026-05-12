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NewsEntertainmentPeopleTrending today: Netizens compare Trisha Krishnan's saree look from Vijay's oath-taking ceremony to Aishwarya Rai's 2000 appearance
TRISHA KRISHNAN

Trending today: Netizens compare Trisha Krishnan's saree look from Vijay's oath-taking ceremony to Aishwarya Rai's 2000 appearance

Trending today: Trisha Krishnan is called the 'Queen of South India', and she has received numerous accolades for her work for the years.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Trending today: Netizens compare Trisha Krishnan's saree look from Vijay's oath-taking ceremony to Aishwarya Rai's 2000 appearancePic Courtesy: Instagram/AishwaryaRaiBachchan & fan pages

New Delhi: Fans can't get enough of actress Trisha Krishnan it seems! Actor-politician Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay (Thalapathy Vijay) made history and took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 this year. His big day was marked by the presence of his family members, close friends and an ocean of supporters. Actress Trisha was also present at the ceremony, looking absolutely gorgeous in a silk saree.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Trisha Krishnan: 'The love is always louder'

Trisha Krishnan opted for an ice-blue silk saree, golden contrast custom made blouse by Niram with gajra adorning her low bun and don't miss those shining diamonds. Her glowing make-up, eyes-lit with kohl and beautiful smile sealed the entire look of the day. She greeted and waved at crowd present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

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However, what caught internet's attention was her striking similarity with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2000 appearance when she met the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee along with late legendary first female superstar of India - Sridevi. 

Aishwarya in the prime of her youth looked stunning in a same ice-blue coloured silk saree, heavy-duty gold jewellery and hair tied in a low bun. Check out comparison pictures shared by netizens on X (formerly called Twitter) and Instagram.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic note after attending Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in ceremony

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by voompla fc (@voompla.fc)

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Trisha recently worked together in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I  (PS) and Ponniyin Selvan: II  where former played Nandini and latter was seen as Kundavai respectively. So, many users made the PS  references too.

Who is Trisha Krishnan?

Trisha Krishnan is one of the leading names in South film industry. Trisha Krishnan has been successfully working majorly in Tamil and Telugu movies. She even participated in many beauty pageants and got noticed. Trisha won Miss Madras contest back in 1999 and entered movie business. Trisha had a small role in Tamil romantic drama 'Jodi (1999) but got her big break in the 2002 Tamil film Mounam Pesiyadhe. 

Called the 'Queen of South India', she has received numerous accolades for her work.

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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