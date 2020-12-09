Trending: Urvashi Rautela dancing at a wedding wearing a stunning mint-green saree- Watch

New Delhi: Weddings are one of the most obvious places for us to show off our ultimate style, especially for a celebrity! Our stunning Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela, known her fashion game is no different. Her style picks have always left us in awe and created new trends.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela shared a video on Instagram of herself in a beautiful retro-style Pista green frill saree by "Cheerie D" and we can't help but fall in Love with her beautiful look!

The saree was a pre-draped one with a bodycon skirt that hugged Urvashi so beautifully that we cannot get enough of her silhouette. She paired the look with a studded, silver heavy sequin neck tie blouse with matching border work on the pallu.

Accessorizing the look was "Rohit Ichpilani" with a gorgeous pair of big leaf-shaped diamond earrings, a set of stunning diamond bangles, and a beautiful diamond ring!