Trending: Varun Dhawan crowns popular TikTok user Baba Jackson as 'Entertainer No. 1', dancer wins Rs 1 cr prize money

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan recently teamed up with one of his brands to hunt the best talent across the country through an online show Entertainer No. 1. The objective of the show was to provide an opportunity for people to showcase their skills even from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Varun Dhawan who hosted and judged the first-ever unique stay-at-home reality show with Flipkart has come to an end and 'Dancer Baba Jackson’ aka Yuvraj Singh who was declared the winner won a whopping Rs 1 crore as prize money.

Varun took to his social media to congratulate the talented dancer and said, “We are all at our house, this was the first show that I hosted. I know the struggles you have gone through. You have been giving the best performances for 8 straight weeks. I wish I could come and congratulate in person but difficult times. All the best."

The show was touted to be a viral reality show on the app as participations kicked in from all over the nation amidst the pandemic.