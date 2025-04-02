New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan literally danced on their divorce rumours, putting all the speculation to rest. They recently attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune and took the centerstage with their fam-jam grooving to 'Kajra Re' track.

Inside pictures and videos have hit the social media. In a new video surfaced online, shows Aishwarya and Abhishek dancing their heart out to the song Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli. They were accompanied by daughter Aaradhya.

The duo dressed in stunning traditional attire, recreating the signature step of Kajra Re, with Aaradhya can be seen matching steps with her parents. The video has floored the netizens:

Earlier this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together at director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding in Mumbai.

In December last year, they were clicked at a private party, along with Aishwarya’s mother, Brinda Rai, Anu Ranjan and Ayesha Jhulka among others.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007, and the couple have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Together, they featured in movies including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.