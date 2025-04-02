Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2880699https://zeenews.india.com/people/trending-video-aishwarya-rai-abhishek-bachchan-dance-on-the-divorce-rumours-with-kajra-re-dont-miss-daughter-aaradhya-bachchans-matching-steps-watch-2880699.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI

Trending Video: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Dance On The Divorce Rumours With 'Kajra Re', Don't Miss Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's Matching Steps - Watch

Aishwarya Rai, husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan attended actress's cousin's wedding in Pune.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2025, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trending Video: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Dance On The Divorce Rumours With 'Kajra Re', Don't Miss Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's Matching Steps - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan literally danced on their divorce rumours, putting all the speculation to rest. They recently attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune and took the centerstage with their fam-jam grooving to 'Kajra Re' track. 

Inside pictures and videos have hit the social media. In a new video surfaced online, shows Aishwarya and Abhishek dancing their heart out to the song Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli. They were accompanied by daughter Aaradhya.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @anil_papps

The duo dressed in stunning traditional attire, recreating the signature step of Kajra Re, with Aaradhya  can be seen matching steps with her parents. The video has floored the netizens:

Earlier this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together at director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding in Mumbai. 

In December last year, they were clicked at a private party, along with Aishwarya’s mother, Brinda Rai, Anu Ranjan and Ayesha Jhulka among others. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007, and the couple have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Together, they featured in movies including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK