Trending Video: Aishwarya Rai Twins With Aaradhya While Hubby Abhishek Bachchan Waits On Mom-Daughter Duo Near Car

New Delhi: One of the most loved power couples in Bollywood - Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were recently clicked at the Mumbai airport, back from their vacay. The stunning couple was accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Video

It was shared on Instagram by one of the famous paps. The happy child and mom were seen twinning in black and the fam jam also wore cool caps adding a zing to their OOTD. The trio exited the airport together looking elated and greeted the paps on duty as well. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya walked hand-in-hand, daddy cool Abhishek Bachchan waited for the them near the car. Take a look at the trending video of the day:

As Abhishek walked ahead, he bumped into a paparazzo taking photos. He then waited patiently until Aishwarya and Aaradhya entered the car and closed the door.

Fans React To The Video

Many commented on the video and praised Abhishek Bachchan for patiently waiting for his wife and daughter. One user wrote: "Beautiful moment so nice cute aaradhhya love you always god bless you good morning". Another person writes: "Cheerful loving gudiya beti hai Abhishek aur Aishwarya ki."

Aishwarya-Abhishek's Personal Life

Putting all the divorce rumours to rest, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune and took the centerstage with their fam-jam grooving to 'Kajra Re' track back in April.

Earlier this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together at director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007, and the couple have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Together, they featured in movies including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.