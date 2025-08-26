Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951725https://zeenews.india.com/people/trending-video-avneet-kaurs-priceless-viral-reaction-on-virat-kohli-accidentally-liking-her-pics-2951725.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
AVNEET KAUR

Trending VIDEO: Avneet Kaur's Priceless Viral Reaction On Virat Kohli 'Accidentally' Liking Her Pics

 Avneet Kaur was present at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Love in Vietnam.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trending VIDEO: Avneet Kaur's Priceless Viral Reaction On Virat Kohli 'Accidentally' Liking Her PicsPic Courtesy: Instagram File Photo

New Delhi: Actress Avneet Kaur, who is quite popular on social media was recently promoting her international film Love in Vietnam, and at the trailer launch event was asked to comment on Indian cricketer Virat Kohli liking a picture of her on Instagram.

Avneet Kaur On Viral Kohli Liking Her Pic

Breaking her silence on the 'accidental' photo liking controversy, Avneet Kaur was asked about it by the media at the event of her movie. She smiled and said, "Milta rahe pyaar... Aur kya hi keh sakti hoon(May the love keep coming...hat more can I really say)."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

Social media went crazy after noticing that Virat Kohli had liked one of Avneet’s glamorous photos, where she was wearing a neon green crop top and printed mini skirt. Soon, reactions and memes flooded the internet.

When Viral Kohli Clarified

For the uniniated, Virat was in news recently for liking Avneet Kaur’s post on Instagram. However, later responding to the social media controvresy, the star cricketer clarified, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding." 

About ‘Love in Vietnam’

It is based on the bestseller ‘Madonna In A Fur Coat’, promising a compelling narrative that will resonate with audiences. Avneet Kaur stars alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, and her prominence on the film's poster indicates her central role in this groundbreaking project, setting high expectations for her performance which is highly anticipated by fans.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK