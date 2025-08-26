New Delhi: Actress Avneet Kaur, who is quite popular on social media was recently promoting her international film Love in Vietnam, and at the trailer launch event was asked to comment on Indian cricketer Virat Kohli liking a picture of her on Instagram.

Avneet Kaur On Viral Kohli Liking Her Pic

Breaking her silence on the 'accidental' photo liking controversy, Avneet Kaur was asked about it by the media at the event of her movie. She smiled and said, "Milta rahe pyaar... Aur kya hi keh sakti hoon(May the love keep coming...hat more can I really say)."

Social media went crazy after noticing that Virat Kohli had liked one of Avneet’s glamorous photos, where she was wearing a neon green crop top and printed mini skirt. Soon, reactions and memes flooded the internet.

When Viral Kohli Clarified

For the uniniated, Virat was in news recently for liking Avneet Kaur’s post on Instagram. However, later responding to the social media controvresy, the star cricketer clarified, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

About ‘Love in Vietnam’

It is based on the bestseller ‘Madonna In A Fur Coat’, promising a compelling narrative that will resonate with audiences. Avneet Kaur stars alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, and her prominence on the film's poster indicates her central role in this groundbreaking project, setting high expectations for her performance which is highly anticipated by fans.