Trending video: Kailash Kher sings 'Bam Lahiri' at Kedarnath temple, invokes Lord Shiva

Mumbai: Musician Kailash Kher sought divine blessings at the revered Kedarnath Temple and also performed his powerful track ‘Bam Lahiri’ dedicated to Lord Shiva. Kailash shared a video of himself standing in front of the temple, surrounded by the snow-capped Himalayan mountains and an atmosphere charged with devotion.

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In the clip, the singer’s voice echoed through the temple as he crooned the number. For the caption, he wrote: “Mahadev ka dhaam, Pooran saare kaam. Jai Jai Kedara.”

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Kedarnath Temple is one of the twelve jyotirlingas. The temple is located on the Garhwal Himalayan range in Uttarakhand, India. Due to extreme weather conditions, the temple is open to the general public only between the months of April and November.

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Talking about the 52-year-old singer, Kailash, is gained fame after lending voice to the track “Allah Ke Bande” from the 2003 thriller film “Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II”. He then belted out hits such as “Teri Deewani,” “Saiyyan,” and “Bam Lahiri,” many of which are performed with his band, Kailasa.

He then crooned numbers for films such as Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Corporate, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Kailash has also composed music in films such as Chandni Chowk to China, Dasvidaniya, Sacred Evil, Sangini, and Desi Kattey.

On April 23, he shared a throwback picture with a guitar. The singer captioned the post, "Low-key vibes, high-key soul", followed by a guitar and sparkle emoji.

His most recent works include another melodious rendition titled "Jogi". The soulful rendition is a tribute to Adi Shankaracharya. The video traces his legendary journey and the establishment of the sacred Mathas.

Talking about 'Jogi', Kailash said that it is not just a song for him, but an inward journey.

"The same emotion felt by saints and mystics for centuries lives in this music. The vision of Adi Shankaracharya reminds us that true dharma is timeless — it continues to thrive in every seeker walking the path of truth,” he said.

Rooted deeply in the Bhakti tradition, 'Jogi' is inspired by ancient folk poetry and spiritual wisdom.