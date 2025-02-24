New Delhi: Bollywood's top 'Stree' aka Shraddha Kapoor recently teased a picture of her from a wedding on Instagram sharing her love for paani puri but little did she mention about her other 'love' interest which the fans can't keep calm about. A video of hers is breaking the internet where the actress is seen attending the wedding reception in Ahmedabad. with none other than rumoured beau Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor With Rahul Mody

Dressed in a stunning gold backless zari outfit by Anita Dongre, Shraddha is rocking her new hairdo. Rahul wore a grey pantsuit with a white shirt. Both Shraddha and Rahul Mody can be seen greeting the newlyweds warmly and even posing for the shutterbugs. Watch the trending video of the day:

Notably, Shraddha and Rahul haven't confirmed their relationship, but often the two have been spotted together, sparking relationship rumours.

Is Shraddha Kapoor Dating Rahul Mody?

Earlier, rumours about Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody caught fire when the former made her relationship with writer Rahul Mody Instagram official posting a selfie with him. The couple went twinning in white while the Stree actress was seen holding Rahul's arm in the photo. In the caption, Shraddha wrote: "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).

Reports of their alleged break-up had also fueled fan attention when it was reported that she 'unfollowed' Rahul on Instagram.

But now looks like things are all hunky-dory between the couple. They met on the set of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', starring Ranbir Kapoor, where Rahul was the screenwriter.

Shraddha Kapoor has almost always kept her private life under wraps. Writer Rahul Mody and the Stree actress made their first appearance as a couple at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Reportedly, in 2023, the couple was first spotted on a dinner date together.

Rahul was the writer of Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

