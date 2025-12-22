Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998774https://zeenews.india.com/people/trending-viral-video-samantha-ruth-prabhu-gets-mobbed-by-crowd-in-hyderabad-watch-2998774.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleTrending Viral Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Mobbed By Crowd In Hyderabad - Watch
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Trending Viral Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Mobbed By Crowd In Hyderabad - Watch

Samantha Mobbed: The crowd went uncontrollable, so much so that the actress could not even walk properly to her car without the help of her security.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trending Viral Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Mobbed By Crowd In Hyderabad - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended an event in Hyderabad on Sunday which turned out to be quite a nightmare as the crowd went berserk after her arrival. Videos from the event went viral on social media where the actress was seen surrounded by security who struggled with the huge crowd, trying to catch a glimpse of the star.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed

The newlywed bride was dressed in a traditional silk saree by Xiti Weaves. A video on reddit and other social media pages shows how difficult it became for Samantha to manage to even walk towards her car. Watch the video here: 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why fans in south don't understand boundaries even after rajasaab incident
by u/Hungry_Business592 in BollyBlindsNGossip

When Nidhhi Agerwal Was Mobbed

Earlier, actress Nidhhi Agerwal faced a similar situation at the song launch event for The Raja Saab which was held at a Hyderabad mall, where she was mobbed and manhandled by the crowd while exiting the venue. The incident took place on December 16 after an overwhelming crowd turnout led to chaotic scenes.

It led to a stampede-like rush that made movement nearly impossible. Amid the chaos, security personnel had to form a protective barrier around the actress as she struggled to make her way out safely, reportedly.

After the videos from the incident where shared online, it garnered widespread reactions from users where many questioning the lack of adequate security and planning at high-profile promotional events.

Coming back to Samantha, she recently tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025 at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore. It was a private and intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Revanth Reddy
How Congress Is Shaping Its Minority Policy In Telangana | Explained
Pakistan Navy
Ghost Of 1971 Returns: Why China Brings Back PNS Ghazi In India’s Backyard
Aravalli Hills
No Relaxation For Aravallis, 90% Area To Remain Protected: Bhupendra Yadav
Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Foil Major Maoist Plot In Chhattisgarh
Bangladesh violence unrest
B'desh BNP Leader’s Daughter, 7, Burnt To Death; Mob Sets Family Home Ablaze
President Droupadi Murmu
President Murmu Gives Assent To VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025
India
NHPC To Start Commercial Operations Of Subansiri Project’s 2nd Unit On Dec 23
PM Modi
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 11,000 Crore Fertiliser Unit In Assam
MEA
MEA Slams ‘Misleading Propaganda’ Over Protest Outside B'desh High Commission
Imran Khan Toshakhana II case
Imran Khan To Move HC, Urges Street Protests After Toshakhana-II Verdict