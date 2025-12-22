Trending Viral Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Mobbed By Crowd In Hyderabad - Watch
Samantha Mobbed: The crowd went uncontrollable, so much so that the actress could not even walk properly to her car without the help of her security.
New Delhi: Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended an event in Hyderabad on Sunday which turned out to be quite a nightmare as the crowd went berserk after her arrival. Videos from the event went viral on social media where the actress was seen surrounded by security who struggled with the huge crowd, trying to catch a glimpse of the star.
The newlywed bride was dressed in a traditional silk saree by Xiti Weaves. A video on reddit and other social media pages shows how difficult it became for Samantha to manage to even walk towards her car. Watch the video here:
Earlier, actress Nidhhi Agerwal faced a similar situation at the song launch event for The Raja Saab which was held at a Hyderabad mall, where she was mobbed and manhandled by the crowd while exiting the venue. The incident took place on December 16 after an overwhelming crowd turnout led to chaotic scenes.
It led to a stampede-like rush that made movement nearly impossible. Amid the chaos, security personnel had to form a protective barrier around the actress as she struggled to make her way out safely, reportedly.
After the videos from the incident where shared online, it garnered widespread reactions from users where many questioning the lack of adequate security and planning at high-profile promotional events.
Coming back to Samantha, she recently tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025 at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore. It was a private and intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.
