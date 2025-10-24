Advertisement
PIYUSH PANDEY DEATH

Tributes Pour In For Ad Legend Piyush Pandey: From Nirmala Sitharaman To Hansal Mehta, India Mourns Demise

Following the death of legendary Indian advertising veteran Piyush Pandey at age 70, tributes poured in from across India, including from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and filmmaker Hansal Mehta. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tributes Pour In For Ad Legend Piyush Pandey: From Nirmala Sitharaman To Hansal Mehta, India Mourns Demise(Source:X)

Mumbai: The demise of ad guru Piyush Pandey has sent shockwaves across the nation. A name synonymous with emotional storytelling and iconic campaigns, Pandey’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian advertising. Tributes have poured in from leaders, artists, and creatives since the news broke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences on the passing of advertising legend Piyush Pandey, who died at the age of 70.

The Prime Minister, on Friday, took to his X account to remember Panday for his "creativity" and his lasting impact on Indian advertising.

PM Modi wrote, "Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Paying her condolences, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote on X, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour, and genuine warmth into it. Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

Politician and actor Smriti Irani remembered how Pandey “taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity.”

“Piyush Pandey wasn’t just an ad man, he was one of India’s finest storytellers. He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile,” she posted on X.

Musician Ehsaan Noorani also expressed his grief, writing, “Rest in peace, Piyush Pandey - the man who redefined creativity in advertising and created some of the most memorable campaigns.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid a heartfelt tribute, writing,“Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. Aaj ad world ne apna glue kho diya. Piyush Pandey, aap acche se jao.” (The Fevicol bond has broken. The ad world has lost its glue today. Piyush Pandey, go in peace.)

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also recalled working with the ad legend, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared, “Words fall short to express my sadness on the passing of Padma Shri Piyush Pandey. A towering figure in the world of advertising, his creative genius redefined storytelling and gave us unforgettable narratives that will live on.

To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his honesty, warmth, and wit. I will always cherish our engaging conversations. He leaves behind a deep void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers.”

Who Was Piyush Pandey?

Piyush Pandey began his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), starting as a trainee account executive before moving to the creative department. With his talent, he transformed the face of Indian advertising.

Born in Jaipur in 1955, Pandey grew up in a large family with nine siblings — seven sisters and two brothers. His father worked at a bank.

Among his many iconic campaigns were Asian Paints’ “Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye,” Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai,” and Fevicol’s timeless “Egg” film.

In 2004, he created history by becoming the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. His pathbreaking contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award (2012) and the Padma Shri, making him the first Indian advertising professional to receive the national honour.

(Inputs from ANI)

 

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

