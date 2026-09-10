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Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon attend Apple launch event in California, here are the pics!

Global South Asian music icon AP Dhillon was hosted by Apple’s new CEO at Apple Park in Cupertino as the company unveiled its first foldable iPhone.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 02:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon attend Apple launch event in California, here are the pics!
Image Credit: Instagram

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Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon attend Apple launch event in California, here are the pics!
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