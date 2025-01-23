Triptii Dimri Opens Up About Overtly Sexualised Image After Animal

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri who skyrocketed to fame after her bold portrayal in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has addressed the buzz around her “overtly sexualised” image following the film. Known for her versatility, Triptii is gearing up for her next big project, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In a recent interview with Forbes India, the actress opened up about her approach to acting, her bold choices, and the challenges of being typecast.

Triptii revealed her philosophy behind taking on challenging roles. “I am someone who wants to give 100 percent. If I find the character or the story interesting, I want to give my all,” she said. Acknowledging the possibility of criticism, she added, “We won’t always be liked by everybody. Some people will like you, and some won’t. You can’t keep all that noise in mind. You have to follow your heart and do things that you feel are right. Tomorrow, you may look back and think it was a mistake, but in that moment, you were being truthful.”

When asked if she is deliberately moving away from the “overtly sexualised” image post-Animal, Triptii clarified that there’s no conscious effort to do so. “I am going with the flow. The aim is to play different characters because I don’t want to go to a set and feel bored. I don’t want to show up and think, ‘I know this.’ I want to feel challenged, to wonder, ‘How will this happen?’—and then make it happen. I need to feel satisfied as an actor when I go home,” she shared.

Recently, Triptii made headlines after reports surfaced that she was removed from Aashiqui 3, starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress reportedly exited the project due to creative delays, but she has not addressed the matter publicly. Many fans lauded her decision to let her work speak for itself, rather than engage in controversies.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline, Triptii Dimri continues to build her reputation as a fearless and dynamic actor. Her focus remains on challenging herself with diverse roles and staying true to her craft.