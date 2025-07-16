Bollywood diva Triptii Dimri is making waves with the recently released trailer of her upcoming film Dhadak 2. Ahead of the film’s release, Triptii and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi are busy promoting it. In a recent interview about the film, Triptii opened up about her upcoming mega projects helmed by acclaimed directors Vishal Bhardwaj and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Triptii Dimri About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

In an candid interview, Actress Triptii Dimri opens up about her upcoming project with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After Animal this marks Dimri's second collaboration with Vanga. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Triptii finally talked about her much-talked about project -Spirit and about her experience working with acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Setting the record staright, When asked about her next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, expressing her excitment about the project triptii said, 'I’m really excited about it,' she continued.

“It’s a beautiful, Beautiful film. So yeah, let’s see.'

Triptii Dimri On Working With Vishal Bhardwaj

Dimri's schedul is packed and here's a proof in her recent interview the Dhadak 2 actor reveals that she have been working with director Vishal Bhardwaj known for Haider, Omkara and other cult films. With a diverse slate ahead Triptii also opens up about working with different directors, admitting the uniqueness of each director's process, Dimri said, 'Yeah, it’s good to work with different different people, because you learn so much,' she said. 'Every filmmaker brings their own sensibility, their own energy to a project, and that automatically pushes you to adapt and grow. I've just been working with Vishal.

Sharing the insight about her next with Vishal she further added, 'film is also going to come out soon, so I’m quite excited about that.'

Triptii Dimri Replaced Deepika Padukone In Spirit

Triptii made headlines for her much-talked about film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga -Spirit. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was set to play the female lead in Spirit. However she refused to shoot for more than six hours a day for Spirit. According to a source told Bollywood Hungama, 'Deepika via her agency, also began to demand amendments to the contract. Their main contention was simple: if the shoot extended beyond 100 days, Deepika would need to be paid extra for every single day beyond the agreed schedule.'

FAQs

When Is Dhadak 2 Releasing?

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is slated for August 1, 2025 release.

Who is Triptii's co-star in Spirit?

Prabhas is the male lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film alongside Triptii Dimri.



