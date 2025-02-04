Triptii Dimri Out Of Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu Says, 'Ask Her Too What Happened'

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri, who was rumoured to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, is no longer part of the much-anticipated project. Her sudden exit sparked speculation, with rumours suggesting that her bold portrayal in Animal made her an unlikely fit for the film. However, director Anurag Basu has now addressed these claims, putting an end to all the gossip.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Basu dismissed the claims that Triptii’s role in Animal influenced the decision. “That’s completely false. I would never judge an actor based on their past roles. The truth is, Aashiqui 3 has evolved into something else, and things simply didn’t work out.”

He further clarified that scheduling conflicts were the main reason for Triptii’s exit. “She is currently busy shooting a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, while our film is starting production this month. Unfortunately, the dates just didn’t align. She remains a dear friend, and I still admire her talent.”



Interestingly, Aashiqui 3 may no longer be part of the beloved franchise. Anurag Basu hinted that the project has undergone major changes. “The shoot begins soon, but we haven’t even finalized the female lead yet. The official announcement will come in a week,” he revealed.

This comes as a surprise, especially after Kartik Aaryan’s 2022 announcement, where he shared a heartfelt post quoting Aashiqui 2’s famous line: “Ab tere bin ji lenge hum, zehar zindagi ka pi lenge hum.” Fans were thrilled, but now, with reports of conflicts with the franchise’s original makers, it appears Basu’s film has taken a new direction.



Triptii Dimri, who skyrocketed to fame with Animal, has an exciting slate of projects lined up, including her film with Vishal Bhardwaj. While her absence in Aashiqui 3 may disappoint fans, it’s clear that she has moved on to other big opportunities.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan remains attached to the project, and all eyes are on Anurag Basu as he prepares to unveil his new leading lady.