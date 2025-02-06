Advertisement
Triptii Dimri’s Rumoured Beau Sam Merchant Shares Cozy Sneak Peeks From Their 'Unforgettable' Maldives Vacay

The model-turned-businessman used his official IG to treat his InstaFam with some glimpses from the vacay.

|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 05:37 PM IST|Source: IANS
Triptii Dimri’s Rumoured Beau Sam Merchant Shares Cozy Sneak Peeks From Their 'Unforgettable' Maldives Vacay (Image: @sam__merchant/ Instagram)

 Triptii Dimri and her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, recently came back from a blissful vacation in the Maldives. The model-turned-businessman used his official IG to treat his InstaFam with some glimpses from the vacay.

From taking selfies on the beach, to enjoying a Jet ski ride, to deep sea diving, to taking selfies with the gang, Sam Merchant's latest Insta post compiles it all. "Thank you @kudavillingiliresort for the perfect birthday celebration….Truly unforgettable", he wrote in the caption.

Several Insta users jumped on a chance to post in the comment section. A netizen wrote, "What an amazing trip". Another cybercitizen penned, "That was straight up fun! Missing the hangouts." The third comment read, "Congratulations for turning into a pro travel blogger."

Before this, Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram and shared sneak peeks of their fun getaway. The “Laila Majnu" actress dropped photos and videos from her stay at the luxurious Kuda Villingili Resort in the Maldives. “Exhale. Leaving with full hearts and unforgettable memories...", she wrote in the caption.

Going by the videos posted on social media, Triptii Dimri explored the breathtaking beaches of the Maldives. She was even seen walking barefoot along the seashore with turquoise water in the background.

Additionally, the "Bulbbul" actress further dropped a couple of solo selfies. She also shared a group photo, where she is posing with Sam Merchant, along with their other friends. Triptii Dimri flew to the Maldives to celebrate beau Sam Merchant’s birthday. She penned a special post for his birthday on the internet. The diva posted a selfie of the two, where both of them were seen smiling ear to ear. The stunner also shared a couple of pictures of Sam Merchant.

In one of the photos, he can be seen behind the wheel of a car. In another pic, he is pointing at silver jewelry on display. “Happy Birthday, Sam Merchant. Wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you", Triptii Dimri wished her boyfriend. 

