/Trisha Krishnan mourns the demise of veteran Tamil filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj, recalls their last meeting

Mumbai: Actress Trisha Krishnan expressed her grief on the sudden demise of veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj, who left for heavenly abode in Chennai on June 27.
He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 73.
Sending her condolences to the grieving family, Trisha recalled her last meeting with K. Bhagyaraj at the wedding of Avantika Sundar, the elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, in Goa.
She remembered how they even shared a meal during the wedding.
Trisha took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and wrote, "RIP Dear Bhagyaraj, sir. It's hard to believe we were just sharing a meal together yesterday and I hear this heartbreaking news today. All my love and strength to Poornima Maam, Shanthanu, Amlu, Kiki. (sic)"
In a tribute to the late filmmaker for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph also announced full state honours for K. Bhagyaraj.
In his statement, the Chief Minister said that the director enjoys an everlasting place in the hearts of the Tamil people with his films that showcase rural lifestyles, along with a deep emotional connection with the family.
"His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends fans and members of the film fraternity. I pray that his soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord," he shared.
"In recognition of Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honors will be accorded to his final journey," the Chief Minister added.
One of the gems of the Tamil film industry, K Bhagyaraj is survived by his better half Poornima Bhagayaraj, his son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and his daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj
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