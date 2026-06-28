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Trisha Krishnan mourns the demise of veteran Tamil filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj, recalls their last meeting

Actress Trisha Krishnan mourned the demise of veteran Tamil filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj, recalling their last meeting and expressing condolences to his family after his death at 73.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Trisha Krishnan mourns the demise of veteran Tamil filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj, recalls their last meeting
Image Credit: (Image: IANS/ANI)

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Trisha Krishnan mourns the demise of veteran Tamil filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj, recalls their last meeting
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