Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic note after attending Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in ceremony

Chennai: Actress Trisha Krishnan on Monday shared a cryptic post on social media, a day after attending actor-turned-politician Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

Trisha attended the ceremony in a teal-and-gold saree paired with a cream blouse. Soon after the event, the actress posted pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, "The love is always louder".

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At the swearing-in venue, Trisha was seen greeting guests, waving at fans and interacting with Vijay's family members, including his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar. Several videos and pictures from the ceremony also surfaced on social media.

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The actress has been making headlines alongside Vijay for the past few months. Earlier, speculations around Vijay and Trisha intensified after the two attended a wedding reception in Chennai wearing coordinated cream-and-gold outfits. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has reacted publicly to the speculation surrounding them.

Trisha has also been openly supporting Vijay in recent months. On May 4, the day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election counting, the actress visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The actress was seen at the temple early in the morning, where she had darshan and sought blessings.

Meanwhile, Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April. The party later received support from Congress and other parties to form the government after falling short of a majority on its own.