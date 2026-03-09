Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025208https://zeenews.india.com/people/trisha-krishnan-slams-parthiban-s-crude-remark-after-actress-attends-wedding-reception-with-thalapathy-vijay-3025208.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleTrisha Krishnan slams Parthiban’s crude remark after actress attends wedding reception with Thalapathy Vijay
TRISHA KRISHNAN

Trisha Krishnan slams Parthiban’s crude remark after actress attends wedding reception with Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay addressed a Women's Day event organised by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and made a statement amid the divorce row. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trisha Krishnan slams Parthiban’s crude remark after actress attends wedding reception with Thalapathy VijayPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing divorce tussle in Thalapathy Vijay's personal life, his latest public appearance with actress Trisha Krishnan at a Chennai wedding raised a few eyebrows. Actor R. Parthiban took an indirect dig at the actress asking her to 'stay at home'. Now, Trisha has reacted to the same. 

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Kundavai remark

For the unversed, Parthiban reacted to the actress's picture shown at an event and said, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Actor and TVK chief Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception together, twin in beige outfits after wife Sangeeta files for divorce — WATCH

Slamming Parthiban's crude remark, Trisha Krishnan wrote on X: "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant." 

"A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at."

However, R. Parthiban took to his X account on March 8 and apologised for his remarks.

Trisha and Thalapathy's publica appearance at producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5, sparked speculation about their relationship status on social media.

Meanwhile, Vijay addressed a Women's Day event organised by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and made a statement amid the divorce row. He said, "I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt. In fact, I get hurt seeing that you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem—it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen."

For the unversed, Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce, ending their 25-year-long marriage. This has brought the private life of the high-profile star into public focus, with the District Court scheduling the next hearing in the matter for April 20, 2026.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

lip liner
Lip Liners for Perfect Lips: Bold & Long-Lasting Picks
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar creates history; becomes 3rd India captain to lift T20 WC trophy
Iran Israel US War
West Asia Crisis: Jaishankar to brief Parliament on tensions, safety of Indian
Sanju Samson
'I Was broken, dreams shattered': Sanju Samson wins T20 WC POTT in 5 Games
Israel-US-Iran war
Indian among 2 killed as projectile falls in Saudi Arabia's residential area
India vs New Zealand final
PM Modi congratulates Team India after T20 World Cup 2026 victory
Eyeshadow Palette
Eyeshadow Palettes for Stunning Eye Makeup
Jasprit Bumrah Player of the Match T20 World Cup final
Not Sanju Or Axar , This Star gets man of the match as India wins T20 WC final
India
India create history; become 1st team in world to win T20 World Cup at home
men clogs
Men’s Clogs for Everyday Comfort: Stylish & Lightweight