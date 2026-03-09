Trisha Krishnan slams Parthiban’s crude remark after actress attends wedding reception with Thalapathy Vijay

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing divorce tussle in Thalapathy Vijay's personal life, his latest public appearance with actress Trisha Krishnan at a Chennai wedding raised a few eyebrows. Actor R. Parthiban took an indirect dig at the actress asking her to 'stay at home'. Now, Trisha has reacted to the same.

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Kundavai remark

For the unversed, Parthiban reacted to the actress's picture shown at an event and said, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days."

Slamming Parthiban's crude remark, Trisha Krishnan wrote on X: "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant."

"A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at."

However, R. Parthiban took to his X account on March 8 and apologised for his remarks.

Trisha and Thalapathy's publica appearance at producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5, sparked speculation about their relationship status on social media.

Meanwhile, Vijay addressed a Women's Day event organised by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and made a statement amid the divorce row. He said, "I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt. In fact, I get hurt seeing that you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem—it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen."

For the unversed, Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce, ending their 25-year-long marriage. This has brought the private life of the high-profile star into public focus, with the District Court scheduling the next hearing in the matter for April 20, 2026.