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Trisha Krishnan spotted watching Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' in theatre with her mom

Jana Nayagan, a political action drama, is Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to his political career.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Trisha Krishnan spotted watching Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' in theatre with her mom
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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