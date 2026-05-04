Trisha Krishnan visits Tirupati temple on birthday, coinciding with Tamil Nadu poll results & Thalapathy Vijay's electoral debut

New Delhi: As actress Trisha Krishnan turns a year older today, and to start her day with with an auspicious note, she headed to the divine abode of Sri Venkateswara at Tirupati temple situated in Tirumala hills, Andhra Pradesh. Several video clippings have surfaced online and fans speculating that her birthday also coincides with Tamil Nadu poll counting day.

ALSO READ: Amid affair rumours with Vijay Thalapathy, actress Trisha Krishnan drops a cryptic post on love

Trisha Krishnan at Tirupati Temple

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Dressed in a beautiful long kurta and palazzo set, Trisha visited the Tirupati temple premises and was clicked by fans. Check out the video links below:

Many speculated her visit timed well with Thalapathy Vijay's electoral debut on the day of Tamil Nadu poll counting.

One user wrote: Praying for thalapathy to win. Another one said: She came for TVK

When Trisha Krishnan voted

Meanwhile, on April 23, Trisha shared an Instagram post after exercising her right to vote, which again caught netizens' attention online. The actress was seen arriving at the polling booth in a green cord set as she joined several prominent faces from the film fraternity who turned up at polling stations amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

During the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, polling was held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: Trisha Krishnan clicked as she steps out to cast her vote in Chennai

Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Thalapathy affair

For the uninitiated, the actress was recently in news for her alleged link-up with famous actor-politician Vijay Thalapathy. She attended a wedding reception in Chennai with Vijay, and soon after their videos and pictures surfaced online leading to debate over their relationship.

Trisha Krishnan faced massive trolling on social media for her link-up with Vijay.

For the unversed, Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, accusing him of infidelity and other allegations. This has brought the private life of the high-profile star into public focus.