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Trisha Krishnan's first post after Udhayanidhi Stalin remark controversy: 'Go make some money'

Udhayanidhi, a few days back addressed a rally in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water dispute, where some people in the crowd chanted Trisha’s name. He allegedly made a double-entendre remark referring to Vijay and Trisha, which led to a huge ruckus.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Trisha Krishnan's first post after Udhayanidhi Stalin remark controversy: 'Go make some money'
Image Credit: Instagram

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