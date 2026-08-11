New Delhi: Actress Trisha Krishnan's Instagram story has once again caught attention on social media as this comes after Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged remarks involving Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay and her. She dropped a cryptic note on privilege and drama. Besides these, she also wished her grandmother on her 98th birthday along with heartwarming photos.
Trisha dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram Story that read, “Drama at this age is embarrassing … Go make some money and find peace." She added an emoji while resharing it, but did not mention anyone by name.
She also shared another post with an evil eye emoji. It read, “What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for." The posts came about a week after the controversy involving Udhayanidhi, though Trisha did not say that either message was related to the row.
Trisha also posted about her grandmother’s 98th birthday. The photo caraousal included pictures of her pet Izzy and the family posing for photos at the birthday party.
Recently, at a rally in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi addressed a gathering where some people in the crowd chanted Trisha’s name. He allegedly made a double-entendre remark referring to Vijay and Trisha, which led to a huge ruckus.
Later, when it snowballed into a controversy, Stalin said that he joked that he was referring to the Cauvery water after the crowd hooted and jeered. After his remarks, he was detained and questioned by police for about an hour at Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur district.
Backing Trisha on the controversy, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut stated that making such vulgar jokes in public is not acceptable. She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Public display of filthy abuses, double meaning obscene and vulgar jokes is not acceptable to any civilised society (sic)."
She further pointed out that the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin will end up setting a good precedent. Kangana went on to add, "Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence, he might be out on bail by now but its a good precedent".
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.