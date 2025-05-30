New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the biggest icon Salman Khan. His legacy spans over three decades,with critically acclaimed performances and numerous box office hits that have broken records. The superstar is known for his roles filled with larger-than-life charisma—remain iconic and continue to be loved by fans across the world. One such beloved persona is that of a police officer.

Salman Khan has famously donned the uniform in cult films like Wanted, Garv, Radhe, and the Dabangg franchise, winning hearts with his fearless style and unmatched swagger. But did you know his connection to the police force goes beyond the screen?

Khan who has donned and entertained the moviegoers with his power-packed aura in uniform in reel life, has an ancestral legacy includes a British-Era DIG, yes you read this right!

According to reports by Bollywood Bubble, Salman Khan's grandfather, Abdul Rashid Khan, served as a DIG (Deputy Inspector General) during the British era which highlighting a proud and honorable ancestral link to the police force.

Meet Salman Khan's GrandFather Abdul Rashid Khan

Abdul Rashid Khan, was a highly respected police officer who held the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Indore state during the British Raj, a rank considered the highest position awarded to Indian officers at the time. He began his service as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) before rising to the rank of DIG. His contributions earned him a government-allotted bungalow in Mandleshwar, about 50 kilometers from the Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, where he resided from 1942 to 1948.

Talking about his notable achievements, Abdul Rashid Khan was awarded the prestigious title "Diler Jung" by the Holkar Kingdom of Indore for his exceptional bravery and service.

Later, his son Salim Khan pursued a career in the film industry and moved the family to Mumbai. Today, Salim Khan’s sons—Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail carry forward the family name in Bollywood, but their legacy also honors a brave grandfather in uniform.

This reflects how Salman Khan and his family upholds patriotism and service that characterised their ancestry despite the transition from civil service to the film industry.

Both Salman and his father, Salim Khan, were born in Indore. While Salim found success as a celebrated screenwriter, Salman has become one of Indian cinema's biggest stars, continuing a legacy which comes from a line of Police Officers.