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Trouble brewing between Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay? Actress allegedly unfollows rumoured partner on social media

Trisha Krishnan's silence on CM Vijay's birthday sparks fresh speculation about their rumoured relationship, with fans questioning her decision not to post a public wish this year.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Trouble brewing between Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay? Actress allegedly unfollows rumoured partner on social media
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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