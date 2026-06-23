/Trouble brewing between Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay? Actress allegedly unfollows rumoured partner on social media

Actress Trisha Krishnan has once again found herself at the centre of online speculation after fans noticed a significant change on her social media account. The development comes amid months of rumours linking the actress to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay.
Social media users have been actively discussing claims that Trisha has unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. The alleged move quickly became a talking point online, especially as it surfaced just a day after Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday.
While there is no official confirmation that Trisha had followed Vijay's account in the first place, the speculation has been enough to trigger widespread discussions among fans.
The buzz intensified after Trisha chose not to publicly wish Vijay on his birthday this year. For the past several years, the actress had consistently shared birthday posts for her former co-star, often accompanied by unseen photographs and heartfelt messages celebrating their friendship and professional association.
Her silence this year did not go unnoticed, with fans questioning whether it indicated a change in their equation.
Trisha and Vijay share one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated on-screen partnerships. The duo has worked together in several successful films, including Ghilli, Leo and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Their chemistry has remained a major draw for audiences over the years.
Speculation surrounding the nature of their relationship has gained momentum in recent months, particularly following discussions about Vijay's personal life. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has addressed the rumours publicly, choosing to remain silent.
Earlier this year, Trisha attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on May 10, following his party's sweeping victory in the 2026 elections.
The actress was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan, and was seen witnessing the historic occasion alongside Vijay's family members and several prominent guests.
Trisha was previously engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the engagement was called off later that year.
Vijay, meanwhile, married Sangeeta Sornalingam in a traditional ceremony in the United Kingdom in 1998, followed by another wedding ceremony in India in 1999. The couple have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.
Despite ongoing speculation, both Trisha and Vijay have refrained from making any official statements regarding the rumours surrounding their relationship.
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