'Trust You And KK Are Having A Great Gig': Pooja Bhatt Remembers Late Irrfan Khan On Death Anniversary

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Bhatt said "Trust you and KK are having a great big gig in the sky" as she remembered the late Irrfan Khan on his fifth death anniversary on Tuesday.



Pooja who had backed Irrfan's 2005 romantic thriller "Rog" dropped a couple of photos of him from the film on her Instagram handle.

She captioned these pics, "Trust you and KK are having a great big gig in the sky! #IrrfanKhan Jan 7 1967-April 29 2025."

For the unversed, "Rog" was written by Pooja's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Furthermore, Irrfan's son Babil also remembered his father by sharing a throwback pic with his dad. It showed a young Babil posing with Irrfan for a perfect father-son picture.

Babil also penned a nostalgic note for his late father where Babil talked about meeting his father once again in the afterlife.

"With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you," he wrote.

Celebrated filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who worked with Irrfan in "Piku" used social media to treat the netizens with a couple of rare BTS pictures from the movie.

In a heartfelt message for the late actor, the 'October' maker wrote, “Dear Irfaan, Friend, wherever you are, I know you’re doing well and have probably made many new friends there. I’m sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have. Here, I’m doing fine. But there’s one thing you might not be aware of Irfaan - just how much you’re loved and missed here. You’d be surprised:) I miss our jhal muri sessions and the laughter we shared”.

Sircar also reflected on his deep discussions with Irrfan about life and spirituality, and his strong bond with Babil.