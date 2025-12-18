'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday’s Starrer Begins With Love, Ends In Heartbreak

Advertisement
The official trailer for the film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri was released today. 

Dec 18, 2025, 08:08 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: The trailer for 'Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri' starring Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday was released on Thursday.
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is expected to be a blend of love, romance, heartbreak, betrayal, and other emotions that keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The three-minute and twenty-one-second trailer opens with a monologue by Kartik Aaryan expressing his belief in living in the moment and not worrying about the past.

It was followed by the introduction of Kartik and Ananya's characters from the film. The couple's romance ignited when they were asked to share a yacht during a vacation.

The film shows the leads' developing chemistry as well as exciting parties and beautiful Mediterranean settings.
The narrative transitions from a light-hearted vacation romance to a more realistic examination of dedication.

Rehan (Kartik's character) admits to having had multiple "flings" but never says "I love you", while Rumi appears to be looking for something more substantial.

The movie is full of songs and groovy dance moves by Kartik Aaryan. The cute and love-filled vacation of the duo soon hits a pitstop when the traditional values and individual choices come into play.

In the final moments of the trailer, Kartik Aaryan was seen crying as he explained the factors responsible for the failed love.
Kartik Aaryan shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Thursday.

Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Title Track Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Sizzling Chemistry Steals Show

'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25.
Kartik and Ananya were last seen together in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Voh.' 

