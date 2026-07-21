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  • /'Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai': Zaid Darbar apologises to Gauahar Khan after Kushal Tandon's indirect jibe on Alliance

'Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai': Zaid Darbar apologises to Gauahar Khan after Kushal Tandon's indirect jibe on Alliance

Zaid Darbar has publicly apologised to wife Gauahar Khan after laughing off an indirect remark made by her former boyfriend Kushal Tandon on Alliance. Gauahar, however, urged him not to be affected, calling it "dirty play."

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 09:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
'Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai': Zaid Darbar apologises to Gauahar Khan after Kushal Tandon's indirect jibe on Alliance
Image Credit: Instagram

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