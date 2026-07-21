"Sometimes a joke ends up going too far. That's exactly what happened with me. I didn't realise it at the time. What Kushal said was very wrong, and I took it too lightly and in the spirit of fun. That was my mistake. I'm sorry, really sorry. I hope you understand who I am and what kind of person I am. I can never intentionally hurt anyone. I'd rather get hurt myself than hurt someone else. That's just the way I am."