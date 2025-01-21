Tulsi Kumar And Taha Shah Announce First Music Collaboration – See The Poster

New Delhi: Taha Shah Badussha is gearing up for an exciting start to 2025, as he teams up with renowned playback singer Tulsi Kumar for their first-ever music collaboration. The duo unveiled the announcement today with a captivating poster, sparking excitement among fans for the much-awaited release.

The poster sets a romantic tone, hinting at a love story woven through soulful melodies. Taha and Tulsi's on-screen chemistry is evident in the visuals, as they share a passionate yet tender moment, offering a sneak peek into the heartfelt narrative that is set to unfold.

Scheduled for release on January 24, 2024, the upcoming track is expected to be a romantic anthem. With Taha's charismatic presence and Tulsi's emotive vocals, the song promises to take listeners on an emotional journey filled with love and longing.

Taha, already known for his impressive performances in films and music videos, is no stranger to captivating audiences. His pairing with Tulsi Kumar, whose voice has touched millions, has already stirred up social media with fans eagerly speculating about the story and the sizzling chemistry between the two.

Stay tuned for the release of "Vekhan Nu," which is sure to be a musical highlight of the year.