'Tum taras nahi khaate bastiyan jalaane me...': How tragedies shaped Dr Bashir Badr legendary poetries

Celebrated Urdu poet Dr Bashir Badr took his last breath in Bhopal on Thursday afternoon at the age of 91. He passed away around noon on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid, leaving behind a void in the world of Urdu literature that will not be filled for generations. He is survived by his wife Rahat and his son Tayyab. Dr Badr had been living with dementia for a considerable period. The illness had taken a heavy toll on his memory, and he had gradually stopped recognising many of the faces that had once been closest to him. His health had been declining steadily over the past several months, and those around him had been bracing for the inevitable.

A Verse Written in Pain, Born From Ruins

While Dr Badr leaves behind a vast and luminous body of work, one ghazal has taken on a particularly haunting resonance in the context of his passing. The opening couplet, known across generations of poetry lovers, reads:

Log Toot jaate hai ghar banane me

Tum taras nahi khaate bastiyan jaalane me

(People are broken to their bones building a single home, yet you show no mercy while reducing entire settlements to ash.)

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What many admirers may not know is that these lines were not born purely from imagination. They were wrung from lived experience. Dr Badr wrote this ghazal in the wake of the devastating 1987 Meerut riots, during which he personally lost his own home to the violence. The destruction he witnessed around him, the sight of homes built over lifetimes reduced to rubble in moments, poured directly into these verses.

The full ghazal carries that grief across every couplet:

Aur jaam tootenge is sharaab-khaane mein,

Mausamon ke aane mein, mausamon ke jaane mein.

Har dhadakte patthar ko log dil samajhte hain,

Umrein beet jaati hain dil ko dil banaane mein.

Fakhta ki majboori yeh bhi keh nahi sakti,

Kaun saanp rakhta hai uske aashiyaane mein.

Each sher in this ghazal reflects a man processing displacement, loss and the quiet cruelty of a world that destroys without guilt. The dove that cannot name the snake in its own nest, the hearts that take lifetimes to become truly human, Dr Badr transformed personal trauma into universal poetry.

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ln April 1987, during the communal riots in Meerut, Bashir Badr’s house in Shastri Nagar was looted and burnt to ashes. Among the ruins lay years of his unpublished poetry and personal manuscripts, destroyed in the fire. Badr was away in Delhi; his family narrowly escaped. pic.twitter.com/FDBuI6vCm8 — The Cheshire Cat (@C90284166) September 3, 2025

The Poet Who Spoke the People's Language

Dr Badr completed his postgraduate education from Aligarh Muslim University in 1969. He joined the Urdu department at Meerut College as a lecturer on 12 August 1974 and served there until 1990. Those sixteen years are widely regarded as the golden era of his literary life. It was during this period, in the very city where he would later witness communal violence, that his voice found its fullest expression.

He gave the Urdu ghazal a modern soul, stripping away ornate classical conventions and choosing instead the language of the street, the household and the human heart. His poetry spoke of love, longing, betrayal and suffering in words so simple that even those unfamiliar with literary tradition could feel them deeply. More than a dozen of his ghazal collections were published in Hindi and seven in Urdu. Several literary organisations are currently in talks with his family to translate his work into Punjabi, Bengali, Nepali and Russian.

The family is yet to confirm the exact timing of the funeral. The last rites are expected to be conducted later in the evening in Bhopal.

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Top Shers of Dr Bashir Badr

1. Ujale apni yaadon ke hamare saath rehne do,

Na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye.

(Let the warmth of your memories remain with me, for who knows in which lane the evening of life may descend.)

2. Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi,

Yun koi bewafa nahin hota.

(There must have been some helplessness involved, for no one turns disloyal without reason.)

3. Mohabbaton mein dikhave ki dosti na mila,

Agar gale nahin milta toh haath bhi na mila.

(In matters of love, offer no friendship that is hollow; if you cannot embrace with warmth, do not even reach out your hand.)

4. Sar jhukaaoge toh patthar devta ho jaayega,

Itna mat chaho use, woh bewafa ho jaayega.

(Bow before a stone and it will become a god; love someone without limit and you shall turn them faithless.)