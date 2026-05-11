'Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi' Lyricist Zaheer Alam passes away: report

Veteran lyricist Zaheer Alam, widely recognised for writing the iconic 1990s song “Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi”, has reportedly passed away. According to a report by TV9 Hindi, he died on May 11 in Nagpur. His death marks the end of a life closely tied to one of the most memorable songs of its era.

Zaheer Alam's song

Zaheer Alam gained widespread recognition for “Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi Saath Kya Nibhaoge”, a song that went on to become a defining musical hit of the 1990s. Originally performed in local settings as a qawwali-style composition, the track later found a massive audience across India.

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The turning point came when popular singer Altaf Raja rendered the song in his distinctive voice. Once released in this version, the song quickly became household favourite.

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Zaheer Alam's modest life

Despite his contribution to a widely successful song, Zaheer Alam is believed to have lived a quiet and modest life in Nagpur’s Mominpura locality. Reports suggest that over time, he faded from public attention and recognition, even among people in his own neighbourhood.

Financial Struggles Despite Massive Popularity

One of the most striking aspects of Zaheer Alam’s life story is the reported lack of financial benefit from his most famous work. The same report also noted that he received only around Rs 3,000 for writing “Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi”, despite the song becoming a monumental hit across the country.

Alongside his work as a lyricist, Zaheer Alam also reportedly worked in a textile mill to support himself. During his employment there, his life was relatively stable. However, after the mill shut down, he is believed to have faced significant financial difficulties, which added to his struggles in later years.

“Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi” widespread popularity in the 1990s made it one of those rare tracks that transcended regional and linguistic boundaries, securing its place in India’s musical memory.

While Zaheer Alam may not have received widespread recognition or financial reward during his lifetime, his contribution to Indian music remains significant. “Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi” continues to be played, remembered, and celebrated decades after its release.