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Tumbbad 2 cast update: Alia Bhatt joins Sohum Shah's folklore fantasy sequel

Tumbbad 2 cast update: The fantasy folklore sequel is slated to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Tumbbad 2 cast update: Alia Bhatt joins Sohum Shah's folklore fantasy sequel
Image Credit: Instagram/@sohumshah

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