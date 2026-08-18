Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Tupac Shakur killing: Duane Davis murder trial opens after 30 years, murder described as 'an act of revenge'

Tupac Shakur killing: Duane Davis murder trial opens after 30 years, murder described as 'an act of revenge'

Tupac Shakur murder case: The trial began in Las Vegas with opening statements from both sides before the jury heard testimony from four witnesses.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Tupac Shakur killing: Duane Davis murder trial opens after 30 years, murder described as 'an act of revenge'
Image Credit: Twitter

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tupac Shakur killing: Duane Davis murder trial opens after 30 years, murder described as 'an act of revenge'
2
3
4
5