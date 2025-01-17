TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Passes Away In Tragic Road Accident

New Delhi: TV actor Aman Jaiswal, best known for his role in the show Dhartiputra Nandini, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Mumbai. Writer Dhiraj Mishra confirmed the heartbreaking news, revealing that the actor was on his way to an audition when a truck collided with his bike on the Jogeshwari highway, as per India Today.

Director Dhiraj Mishra paid tribute to Aman on social media, sharing his photo and offering heartfelt condolences.

''Today is a very sad day for the son of earth Nandani family.. Our Akash i.e. @aman__jazz passed away in a road accident.. May her soul rest in peace... Sometimes God is so cruel your death today... Got this feeling since .. Good bye @aman__jazz''.

According to India Today, Writer Dhiraj Mishra confirmed this tragic news. He said, ''Aman was on his way to an audition. On Jogeshwari highway, his bike was hit by a truck.''

Aman Jaiswal, originally from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, began his journey as a model before making his mark in television. He appeared in notable shows like Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's 'Udaariyaan' and 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai.' Aman gained widespread recognition for his lead role in 'Dhartiputra Nandini.'

His tragic passing has devastated his loved ones and stunned the entertainment industry.