TV actor Amit Sarin, family tests COVID-19 positive

Los Angeles: Television actor Amit Sarin, who relocated to Los Angeles a few years back, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Amit's wife Vineesha and their two children have contracted the virus, too.

Known for his role in shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', 'Pavitra Rishta', Amit enjoys a huge fan following in India and different parts of the world.

The actor, who is currently producing a film titled 'Tiger Heart', told IANS, "It has been six days now Vineesha, the kids and I have tested positive. Mentally, it was a jolt initially, but the good thing was that we were asymptomatic. And that is the silver lining."

"We have immediately boosted our intake of vitamin C, D and zinc. We are having lots of water and fresh vegetarian food. This will definitely help us overcome the deadly virus. Though we have developed antibodies naturally without a vaccine and won't be infectious to others, but we are not going to take that for granted and follow the rules by wearing a mask, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing till we are vaccinated," he added.

"Our daily routine has been the same, we are doing mostly the same thing which we have been doing the entire pandemic for the last 8 months spending lots of time together," Sarin said.