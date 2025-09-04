Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955283https://zeenews.india.com/people/tv-actor-ashish-kapoor-arrested-on-rape-charges-woman-alleges-he-assaulted-her-in-bathroom-delhi-police-2955283.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ASHISH KAPOOR

TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested On Rape Charges, Woman Alleges He 'Assaulted Her In Bathroom': Delhi Police

An investigation is underway, and police are probing the matter from all possible angles. 

|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 09:34 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested On Rape Charges, Woman Alleges He 'Assaulted Her In Bathroom': Delhi PolicePic Courtesy: TV Show Still

New Delhi: Television actor Ashish Kapoor has been arrested from Pune in Maharashtra in connection with an alleged rape case registered at Civil Lines police station area in the national capital, police said.

Kapoor was held in Pune after police tracked his movements across multiple locations, they said.

According to police, the complainant woman alleged that Kapoor assaulted her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August. An FIR was registered on August 11, after which the police began searching for him.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officials also said that the woman had named some other individuals in her initial complaint, but later changed parts of her statement. The initial complaint alleged that Kapoor, along with unidentified men, had raped the woman. However, she later revised her statement, accusing only Kapoor of rape. Police added that they are also taking legal opinion on the matter.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, and police are probing the matter from all possible angles. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK