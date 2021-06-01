TV actor Karan Mehra claims his wife Nisha Rawal 'verbally abused' and 'spat on him' - Read deets

New Delhi: Actor Karan Mehra recently opened up on his side of the story after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife Nisha Rawal in an interview with a leading daily.

In a conversation with India Today, he revealed that his wife Nisha was the one who began the assault by shouting at him and then spitting on him. For context, he explained that the couple had been going through a rough patch for while and were contemplating on parting ways.

He claimed the huge fight erupted as he refused to pay the 'huge' alimony amount demanded by his wife and her brother.

He said, "Nisha's brother, Rohit Sethiya, had also come to improve things. Later, Nisha and her brother asked for an alimony amount, which was too high, and I said it was not possible for me. Last night also, we spoke about it. He came to me at around 10 pm. When I said it won't be possible for me, he suggested taking the legal way. After the conversation, I came to my room."

"I was talking to my mother over the phone when Nisha barged in and started hurling abuses at me, my parents, and my brother. She started shouting loudly and not only that Nisha even spat on me. When I asked Nisha to go out, she threatened me by saying 'see what I do now' and went out. She then smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it," he added.

In a shocking revelation, Karan said that Nisha's brother had physically hurt him as he suspected Karan had engaged in violence with Nisha.

He divulged, "Nisha's brother came and raised his hand on me. He assaulted me...slapped me and hit me on the chest too. I told his brother that I had not hit Nisha, and he could check it on the camera of the house, but the cameras were already switched off. They started recording all the videos, and then they called the police, but the police also did nothing because they know what the truth is. If they file a false case, the truth will come out. If tomorrow an investigation is conducted, the truth will be out."

For the unversed, on Tuesday (June 1), popular television actor Karan Mehra had been arrested after his actress-wife Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint against him. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's wife had alleged that a domestic dispute had broken out between the two.

Earlier, a section of the media reported that all is not well between the duo. However, both Karan and Nisha had dissed such claims as rumours.

The couple dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017.

Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.