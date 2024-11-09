TV Actor Nitin Kumar Singh Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Apartment

Mumbai: A 35-year-old television actor allegedly committed suicide at his house in the western suburb of Goregaon here, police said on Friday.

Actor Nitin Kumar Satyapal Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his apartment in the Yashodham area on Wednesday, an official said.

Singh had been suffering from depression for the last couple of years, as he was unable to find work in television and films, he said, adding that he was undergoing treatment for the condition.

Singh's wife had taken their daughter to a park. She found the flat locked from the inside, and she didn't get any response from him, the official said.

She eventually managed to enter the flat and found him hanging, he said.

The actor was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.





(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).