TV Actor Yogesh Mahajan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At The Age Of 44
Veteran TV actor Yogesh Mahajan, known for his role as Shukracharya in 'Shiv Shakti', passed away on January 19, 2025, due to cardiac arrest.
New Delhi: Veteran TV actor Yogesh Mahajan, best known for his role as Shukracharya in 'Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav', passed away on January 19, 2025, from a sudden cardiac arrest. He was found unresponsive in his Umergaon flat after missing work, prompting his colleagues to forcibly enter his residence and rush him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Actor Akanksha Rawat shared a statement from Mahajan’s family on Instagram, expressing their shock and grief over his untimely passing.
The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), of which Mahajan had been a member since 2005, expressed their condolences on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "#CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Yogesh Mahajan (member since 2005) #condolence #restinpeace #rip".
#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of Yogesh Mahajan (member Since 2005) #condolence #restinpeace #rip @poonamdhillon @dparasherdp @itsupasanasingh @HemantPandeyJi_ @ImPuneetIssar @rishimukesh @bolbedibol @iyashpalsharma @SahilaChaddha @actormanojjoshi… pic.twitter.com/Zy7QIeAgC5 — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) January 20, 2025
Yogesh Mahajan had a distinguished television career, with key roles in shows like 'Adaalat', 'Jai Shri Krishna', 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', and 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev'. He also appeared in Marathi films such as 'Mumbaiche Shahane' and 'Samsarachi Maya'.
He is survived by his wife and seven-year-old son. His last rites will be held on January 20, 2025, at 11 AM at Gorai-2 Shamshan Bhoomi, near Pragati High School, Borivali (W), Mumbai.
