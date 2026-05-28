TV actress Aamna Sharif reveals why Eid will always feel like 'home' to her

Mumbai: Actor Aamna Sharif has opened up about her deep emotional connection with Eid, describing the festival as a time that brings back cherished childhood memories and strengthens bonds with loved ones. Known for her elegance and memorable screen presence, Aamna said Eid has always been more than just a celebration for her.

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"Eid has always felt like home to me. It's that one time in the year when everything slows down, and all that truly matters is being with your family and the people you love. Some of my most beautiful childhood memories are attached to Eid, waking up to the smell of food being prepared at home, getting ready with excitement, meeting relatives, and just feeling this sense of warmth all around," she shared in a press note.

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Reflecting on how her understanding of festivals has evolved over the years, the actor said emotional connections now matter more than grand celebrations.

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"As you grow older, you realise festivals are less about the grandeur and more about the emotions attached to them. Today, what I value the most is simply sitting with my loved ones, sharing a meal, laughing together, and feeling grateful for those moments. In the middle of busy lives, these little things become so precious," Aamna added.

For the actor, Eid continues to represent gratitude, love, and human connection.

Sharing about what makes the festival special year after year, she said, "I think festivals like Eid remind you to pause and appreciate life, relationships, and togetherness. That feeling of love and comfort is what makes Eid truly special for me every single year."

On the professional front, Aamna Sharif has several projects in the pipeline, although official announcements are still awaited.