TV actress accuses casting director of rape; FIR lodged with Mumbai Police

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against a casting director on the charge of raping a TV actress, said Mumbai police on Monday (November 30). The 26-year-old TV actress accused the casting director of raping her at various locations in the city. The accused, and the victim knew each other for the last two years.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the director on November 26 at the Versova police station, Mumbai. The police report stated that the accused and the victim have been in a relationship for two years.

The accused had apparently promised the TV actress that he would marry her but later refused to do so.

"An actress has accused her boyfriend of two years, of rape. It was under the pretext of marriage. We have registered FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376," Versova`s senior police inspector Raghvendra Thakur told IANS on Monday.

He further added, "The investigation is going on. The arrest is yet to be made."