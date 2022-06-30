NewsLifestylePeople
AASHIKA BHATIA

TV actress and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia's MASSIVE body transformation surprises fans - Watch

Aashika Bhatia has featured many TV shows including Meera, Parvarrish, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many more. She also starred in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

New Delhi: Popular television actress and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia has undergone a massive body transformation. She looks fitter than ever and lost oodles of weight. The young and famous star shared a video of hers online with a strong message to haters who earlier body-shamed her.

Aashika Bhatia has a solid fanbase on social media platforms and enjoys over 5.7 million followers on Instagram alone. She shared her weight loss journey and got a positive response from fans who hailed her new look. 

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Aashika said that it is best to ignore people who body-shame others. She said, "Always remember that each one of us is beautiful just the way we are. Nobody can take that away from you or say anything. The best is to ignore such people for your peace of mind. So, just be happy and remember 'you are beautiful just the way you are'."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A A S H I K A B H A T I A  (@_aashikabhatia_)

Aashika has featured many TV shows including Meera, Parvarrish, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many more. She also starred in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which had Sonam Kapoor in the lead role along with Swara Bhasker. 

 

