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TV Actress Antara Banerjee reportedly arrested after alleged ticket dispute and razor attack

Actress Antara Banerjee was arrested and released on bail after allegedly assaulting an RPF officer with a razor blade during a ticket dispute aboard the Aravali Express.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
TV Actress Antara Banerjee reportedly arrested after alleged ticket dispute and razor attack
Image Credit: @meantarabanerjee/Instagram

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TV Actress Antara Banerjee reportedly arrested after alleged ticket dispute and razor attack
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