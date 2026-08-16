/TV Actress Antara Banerjee reportedly arrested after alleged ticket dispute and razor attack

Television actress and model Antara Banerjee was arrested by railway police following a violent confrontation aboard the Bandra–Ganganagar Aravali Express. Authorities allege that the 31-year-old actor attacked Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with a razor blade after being confronted for occupying an AC coach seat with a sleeper-class ticket, as per a report by Times of India.
She was formally booked under multiple charges, served a legal notice, and subsequently released on bail.
The incident occurred on the night of August 12 while Banerjee was travelling to Surat for a shooting assignment. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed on August 13, the dispute began between 9:30 PM and 10:50 PM as the train travelled between Borivali and Dahanu.
A passenger raised concerns after discovering Banerjee was occupying a reserved seat in an AC coach despite holding only a sleeper-class ticket. When Banerjee refused requests to vacate the seat, ticket collector Harikesh Tripathi and RPF personnel, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Yaminikant Mishra and Constable Rajesh Kumar, intervened to resolve the matter.
Police allege that the interaction quickly deteriorated when Banerjee turned aggressive and verbally abused the officials. According to the FIR, the confrontation escalated further when she produced a razor blade, brandished it at officials, and assaulted ASI Yaminikant Mishra, causing injuries to him.
Authorities stated that Banerjee also injured herself during the scuffle, damaged the officer's uniform and mobile device, and attempted to escape by breaking an AC coach window after RPF staff secured the doors. The hour-long disruption left fellow passengers shaken.
Banerjee was deboarded at Dahanu station and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). The Borivali Railway Police took her into custody the following morning, booking her on charges including assault on public servants, causing harm, endangering safety, and intentional insult.
Born into a Bengali family in Kolkata, Banerjee is a trained Kathak dancer and classical singer who relocated to Mumbai to pursue an acting career.
She made her television debut in 2012 with Gumrah: End of Innocence before featuring in episodic roles in Savdhaan India. Her feature film debut came with a cameo role in the 2014 Hindi film The Shaukeens, followed by an appearance as a reporter in Yeh Hai India.
Banerjee gained broader recognition in television after playing Pinky Ahlawat in the drama series Badho Bahu (2016–2018). Her subsequent credits include supernatural anthology Laal Ishq, Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played Suman Sharma, and supernatural dramas Kavach 2 and Divya Drishti.
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