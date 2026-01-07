Advertisement
INDIAN BLIND WOMEN'S CRICKET TEAM

TV Actress Deepika Singh Meets Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team, Shares Video As Feels 'Grateful To Connect'

Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team: The actress also shared a string of pictures and videos from her meeting with the blind women cricket team.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous television actress Deepika Singh took to her social media handle and shared a post along with videos and pictures after meeting India’s blind women’s cricket team, calling the interaction a deeply humbling experience that reaffirmed her faith in the power of human spirit and connection.

Reflecting on the meeting on Instagram, the actress said that the women’s unwavering love, sharp recall of her dialogues and indomitable courage left a lasting impact on her. She wrote: “Some love truly sees beyond sight. Meeting the blind women cricket team — from Diya Aur Baati Hum to Mangal Lakshmi — left my heart full and my soul humbled. Their unwavering love, their sharp memory of my dialogues, and their indomitable spirit remind me why this journey matters.”

 

A post shared by Deepika Singh (@deepikasingh150)

“I hold these incredible women in the highest regard, always. Grateful beyond words,” Deepika added.

The “Diya Aur Baati Hum” fame actress, who is currently seen as Mangal in “Mangal Lakshmi”, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the producer for casting her in the show, saying the role not only brought her back to television but also allowed her fans to reconnect with her.

“Also thank you to Suzana mam for choosing me as “ Mangal “ in Mangal Lakshmi because of that my fans get to watch me on T.V again and because I’m working again I’m able to meet them. Thank you everyone for watching Mangal Lakshmi too apart from Diya Aur baati hum (sic).”

She also thanked the “Diya Aur Baati Hum” makers for choosing her IPS Sandhya Rathi. “Thank you Shashi mam, Sumit Sir @starplus for creating a wonderful show which holds an important place in Indian Television history. Thank you for choosing me as “ I.P.S Sandhya Rathi. Last but not the least, Thank you to the Filmcity Goregaon managing team, to make this happen.”

Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team Won Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind

The Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team maintained an unbeaten record in the tournament and beat Nepal in the Finals, wherein the team chased a target of 115 in just 12.1 overs and won by 7 wickets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulates The Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team who recently won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind.

(With IANS Inputs)

