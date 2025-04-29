Advertisement
GULKI JOSHI

TV Actress Gulki Joshi Recalls Horrific Incident Of Getting Nearly Molested By A Huge Mob Before Presenting An Award To MS Dhoni

Gulki Joshi was recently seen in web-series Hasratein 2.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
TV Actress Gulki Joshi Recalls Horrific Incident Of Getting Nearly Molested By A Huge Mob Before Presenting An Award To MS Dhoni Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Best known for her comedy series Maddam Sir, Phir Subah Hogi and Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, TV actress Gulki Joshi recalled a horrific incident of getting nearly molested by an unrult crowd presenting an award to MS Dhoni. She made his revealtion on a conversation with Filmymantra on YouTube. The incident took place several years ago during a visit to her hometown, Ranchi.

When Gulki was nearly molested

She said, “This happened a long time ago. I had gone to Ranchi for the IPL — I had to present an award to Mr. Dhoni. At that time, my show Nadaan Parinde (2014) was running successfully, and because of the show’s popularity, I was invited to attend the event. As soon as I stepped outside, I was completely mobbed by a crowd. Mobbed to the level of being scared. It wasn’t just excitement — it became physically overwhelming to the point where I genuinely felt threatened. Amid the pushing, shoving, and chaos, the horrifying thought crossed my mind that I could be molested right there in the crowd. Thankfully, security personnel intervened at the right moment. Just as things were spiraling out of control, the security team arrived and somehow managed to pull me out of the mob. They whisked me away to safety. But the fear lingered. It shook me. That was the only time I’ve ever truly been afraid of the crowd, of the people."

About MS Dhoni

"When I met Mr. Dhoni, he was everything you’d hope a hero to be — humble, warm, and grounded. Even though he must have been exhausted after the match, he patiently met every fan, smiled, took pictures, and made everyone feel special. In that moment, I realised what true talent. No arrogance, no drama — just pure, unfiltered humility. It really stayed with me. It reminded me that real talent shines the brightest when it’s combined with real humility," recalled Gulki.

