TV actress Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in a strappy black dress, looks super HOT in sexy photoshoot!

Shweta Tiwari bold new photoshoot: The TV actress's stunning pictures have garnered a wow from fans and her celeb friends as well. 

New Delhi: Television's favourite star, Shweta Tiwari has a solid fan base across all age groups - thanks to her age-defying looks and high fitness levels. The stunning Prerna from Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay continues to give a run for money to younger stars. She dropped a bomb of a photoshoot, wearing a black strappy dress with thigh-high slit.

Shweta Tiwari's bold photoshoot pictures have garnered a wow from fans and her celeb friends as well. Ashmit Patel, Sara Khan among others dropped comments on her post timeline, appreciating her hot avatar in the photoshoot. Shweta became a household name after she sizzled on the small screens as Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

The Balaji Telefilms production remained the most loved daily soaps back in early 2000 and one of the most successful shows by Ekta Kapoor. The show also had its reprised version 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' with a fresh cast.

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, however, they got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari, who featured in Bijli song along with Harry Sandhu.

The actress was last seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She is currently seen in daily soap Main Hoon Aparajita with Manav Gohil.

 

