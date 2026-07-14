In a snippet shared by Anuj from the show, Hina's husband, Rocky Jaiswal, and Rubina can be seen discussing whether the love for a human child can be compared to the love for an animal's offspring. Rocky is heard telling Rubina, "I absolutely do not agree with the idea that you can equate the love for a human child with the love for an animal's child. You can love anything, I could even love a f***ing piece of furniture, but people need to understand the difference between attachment and love. Many people mistake attachment for love."