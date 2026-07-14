Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /TV star Anuj Sachdeva slams Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan for commenting on Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna's personal life

TV star Anuj Sachdeva slams Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan for commenting on Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna's personal life

Rubina and Hina Khan also discussed Akanksha Chamola's revelation that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past year and are now heading for a divorce.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
TV star Anuj Sachdeva slams Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan for commenting on Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna's personal life
Image Credit: Instagram grab

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Lalu Yadav gets relief as Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail in fodder scam case
Fodder scam case6 min ago
2
Tumbbad 28 min ago
3
Auto news17 min ago
4
Dhamaal 4 collections20 min ago
5
rajdhani express jewellery theft21 min ago