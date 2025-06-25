New Delhi: With the release of the much-awaited TVF’s Panchayat Season 4, audiences are showering love on the series once again. Featuring a fresh twist and a compelling narrative laced with humor and emotion, the new season reinforces TVF’s deep understanding of its viewers and its knack for creating relatable content.

While fans across the country are binge-watching Panchayat 4, a special screening was organized exclusively for the cast and crew.

It was a heartwarming reunion as the entire team of Panchayat came together under one roof to celebrate the new season. The makers shared glimpses from the event on social media, captioning the pictures:

"Panchayat ki duniya, doston ke saath.

Special screening moments from a very special show!

#PanchayatOnPrime, Watch now on @primevideoin"

Panchayat has become an iconic Indian web series, earning love across demographics. Notably, Season 2 won the Best Web Series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI)—a landmark moment, as it was the first time IFFI recognized a web series, highlighting a growing acceptance of OTT content in prestigious film circles.

The show's popularity has only grown with each season, and it continues to be one of the most beloved Indian web series to date.

Panchayat Season 4 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.