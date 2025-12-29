Advertisement
TVK Chief-Actor Vijay Thalapathy Stumbles, Falls Down After Getting Mobbed At Chennai Airport - Watch

Vijay Thalapathy Trips: Videos of Vijay falling off before entering his car as fans get overwhelmed upon his airport spotting went viral on social media. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
TVK Chief-Actor Vijay Thalapathy Stumbles, Falls Down After Getting Mobbed At Chennai Airport - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay Thalapathy got mobbed at Chennai airport on Sunday night. Amid an ocean of unmanaged crowd, he stumbled and fell down exiting the airport as the crowd went crazy after he was spotted.

Vijay tripped while he made his way through to the car upon exiting the Chennai airport. A large large number of fans gathered just to catch a glimpse of the star-politician. Soon, his security personnel came and guarded the celebrity. 

Videos of Vijay falling off before entering his car as fans get overwhelmed upon his airport spotting went viral on social media. According to Hindustan Times, Vijay had reportedly returned from Malaysia after taking part in the ‘Jana Nayagan’ audio release event.

A top news agency also shared the video of Vijay from the Chennai airport.

His security team immediately lifted him and escorted him safely inside the vehicle.

Jana Nayagan Audio Launch, Star Cast

The grand audio launch of Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan was held at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Malaysia on Saturday.  Jana Nayagan is all set to be his final film before he makes his full-time entry into politics. The event was referred to as 'Thalapathy Thiruvizha'.

"When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself," he said reports HT.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. It features Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

