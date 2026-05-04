TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's staggering net worth: Inside his Rs 80 crore beachfront Chennai mansion which has tight security cover, swimming pool & private gym

New Delhi: In a blockbuster political debut, Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) continues its strong surge across Tamil Nadu leading in over 100 seats, as per early trends. As celebrations at the residence of party chief, with his family and close ones begin already, we thought of digging some more information about his beautiful beachfront Chennai house which is currently gated with tightened security cover.

ALSO READ: Vijay's TVK marks historic sweep in Tamil Nadu election results, now will Jana Nayagan finally get a release date?

Inside Vijay's Rs 80 cr Neelankarai mansion

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According to Housivity.com report, the market value of the Neelankarai mansion is estimated at Rs 70–80 crore. It is heavily inspired by modern American coastal architecture. The beachfront mansion has high ceilings, and a neutral earthy colour palette.

The Neelankarai mansion includes a private Olympic-sized swimming pool and a gym perfectly suiting actor-politician's rigorous stunt-training routines.

(pic courtesy: fan pages/Instagram)

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Security increased outside the residence of TVK chief and actor Vijay, in Chennai.



Official EC trends show TVK leading on 68 of the total 234 seats in the state; counting is still underway. pic.twitter.com/LQXfCO1f8S — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's net worth

TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's estimated net worth is reportedly around Rs 603.20 crore. He owns BMW i7 (Rs 2.01 Cr), Toyota Lexus (Rs 3.02 Cr), Toyota Vellfire (Rs 1.63 Cr) luxury cars as well.

Other than his Chennai house, Vijay also owns around 10 residential properties across Saligramam, Mylapore, and Egmore, reports Housevity.

ALSO READ: Who Is Thalapathy Vijay’s wife? Inside Sangeetha Sornalingam’s marriage to the TVK chief amid extramarital affair rumours

About Vijay's last film

Jana Nayagan was touted as Vijay's last movie before venturing full-time into politics after he launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). It was earlier slated to be a Pongal release on January 9.

However, the film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.

This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision. However, the apex court refused to intervene.