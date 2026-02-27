TVK Chief Vijay and wife seek divorce; Petition alleges extramarital relationship: Report

New Delhi: Actor and politician Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has reportedly filed a petition for divorce. The couple has been married for 25 years and has two children — Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

According to a report by India Today, the petition states that Sangeeta, 48, has alleged that Vijay, 51, was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor.

The petition further claims that Sangeeta discovered in 2021 that Vijay “was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It also notes that despite assurances from Vijay that the relationship would end, it allegedly continued without any sign of remorse.

(This is a developing story.)