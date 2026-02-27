Advertisement
VIJAY

TVK Chief Vijay and wife seek divorce; Petition alleges extramarital relationship: Report

Reports indicate that Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, filed a divorce petition after 25 years of marriage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TVK Chief Vijay and wife seek divorce; Petition alleges extramarital relationship: Report(Source: X)

New Delhi: Actor and politician Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has reportedly filed a petition for divorce. The couple has been married for 25 years and has two children — Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

According to a report by India Today, the petition states that Sangeeta, 48, has alleged that Vijay, 51, was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor.

The petition further claims that Sangeeta discovered in 2021 that Vijay “was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.”

It also notes that despite assurances from Vijay that the relationship would end, it allegedly continued without any sign of remorse.

(This is a developing story.)

