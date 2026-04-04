TVK chief Vijay loses temper, SNAPS at security guard for pushing elderly man during roadshow - WATCH

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Puducherry, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed a roadshow on Saturday that drew a large crowd. Amid tight security, a video clip circulating online shows Vijay reacting angrily after a security guard pushed an elderly man near his vehicle.

Crowd Interaction Turns Tense

Vijay was seen waving to hundreds of supporters gathered along the route, with security personnel ensuring the crowd stayed at a safe distance. During the procession, an elderly man approached the vehicle to wave at Vijay. A security guard immediately pushed him aside, prompting Vijay to visibly lose his temper.

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From atop his vehicle, Vijay snapped at the guard, pointing at him in frustration. After a few seconds, he regained his composure and continued greeting the crowd.

Take a look:

Thalapathy Vijay was angry with the security for pushing an elderly man pic.twitter.com/SkbSPXd08P — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) April 4, 2026

Fans Await Vijay’s Upcoming Film ‘Jana Nayagan’

Fans are eagerly anticipating Vijay’s next action film, ‘Jana Nayagan’, which has faced multiple release delays. Originally slated for January 9, 2026, the film is now dealing with censorship clearance issues from the CBFC.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu polls: From DMK’s stronghold, Vijay’s ‘MGR masterstroke’- Explained

Release Schedule Updates

Reports indicate that ‘Jana Nayagan’ is expected to release after Geethu Mohandas and Yash’s ‘Toxic’, which has several projects lined up.

Other releases: Ohruva Sarja’s actioner ‘KD: The Devil’ is set for April 30, 2026, while ‘Toxic’ will release on June 4, 2026. The new tentative window for ‘Jana Nayagan’ is June or July, with speculation pointing to Vijay’s birthday week.

OTT Deal Uncertainty

Another concern for the film is its OTT release. A Valai Pechu report suggests the streaming partner may have cancelled the agreement due to repeated delays. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have influenced the release strategy, with earlier plans for a May release now being reconsidered.